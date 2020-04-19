Protesters descend on Colorado Capitol to oppose coronavirus restrictions

Protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol Sunday to oppose the state’s stay-at-home order and other social distancing restrictions implemented amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Both a vehicle protest — dubbed “Operation Gridlock” — and a protest on foot were planned for Sunday afternoon, with organizers hailing from some Libertarian parties around the Denver region.

Jim Fenimore, from Colorado Springs, said he is protesting because “Our constitutional rights are being violated.” He says the reaction to the virus is a scare tactic designed to make President Trump look bad.

Fenimore said it is a good idea to take precautions like handwashing or staying home when sick, but said closing businesses goes too far. The stay home order should be lifted now, not April 26, he said. “Every day that goes by is hurting the state.”

A multitude of cars circled the Capitol, horns blaring, while about 200 people stood on the lawn with posters and flags. Very few people wore masks or followed recommended social-distancing guidelines.

Authorities on Friday recognized the protesters’ First Amendment rights and said that the novel coronavirus pandemic will not stop the protest from going forward. Still, a spokeswoman for the Joint Information Center called the planned vehicle protest “wholly irresponsible” and warned that willfully blocking a public right-of-way is illegal.

Out at a protest against Colorado's coronavirus stay at home order. It's loud. pic.twitter.com/6W8xejpBp5 — Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) April 19, 2020

At least two people were detained briefly after bringing guns to the protest. Police released them with a warning to put their weapons away.

Protester Mary Conley, of Jefferson County, said she believes the initial shutdown was OK, but that it has gone on too long. “Pot shops are open, abortion clinics are open and my church is closed,” she said.

Conley wore a mask even though she said she doesn’t think she needs one, because she didn’t want to offend or scare anyone else. “Death is part of life, and it is time to start living again,” Conley said.

The pandemic and shut down has wreaked chaos on Colorado’s economy, creating unprecedented job loss in the state. Colorado’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 26 and Denver’s on April 30.

Gov. Jared Polis last week recognized that the current level of social distancing and restrictions are unsustainable for the long term, but cautioned that reopening the state will need to happen slowly, with some precautions persisting for months in order to prevent a second wave of novel coronavirus infections.

The state is expected to release additional details on the phased reopening on Monday.

Similar protests against stay-at-home orders have been held in several states in the last few days, including in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah.