Boulder County DA to host virtual town hall

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has announced that DA Michael Dougherty will hold a virtual town hall meeting through Microsoft Teams.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at noon and revolve around the Boulder County DA’s Office’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, This will include what the future holds for the criminal justice system, public safety, and proactive efforts the office is taking to combat the virus.

“The health crisis has certainly had an impact on the criminal justice system, so I look forward to talking to the community about public safety challenges and how the justice system is reacting to this crisis,” said Dougherty. “We also want to focus on what we can learn from this crisis that we can use to improve the justice system moving forward.”

Dougherty faces the challenge of hosting the meeting online.

“I’m excited about doing it online, but I’d always rather see the community in person,” said Dougherty. “We spent a lot of time with the community before the health crisis, so the town hall is a great opportunity to stay connected with the community and answer any questions that they have.”

The DA’s Office is hoping the virtual meeting can help it progress and become more efficient.

“We’re currently handling a lot of our meetings and all of our court appearances via video, and we moved to that very early on to ensure the safety and health of the public as well as the courthouse staff,” said Dougherty. “Those systems have worked remarkably well, so I look forward to identifying what efficiencies we can move forward with in the future.”

The office has tried to stay proactive during these times and is attempting to limit the spread

“First, we are maintaining public safety and working very closely with law enforcement to ensure that we still have a safe community,” said Dougherty. “The second is supporting and protecting victims for pending and incoming cases; we want to make sure they have all the support they need during the crisis and beyond.

“Third is reducing the public in the courthouse by suspending jury trials and limiting court appearances; if we have 200 people coming in for jury service, it is not helping the issue. Fourth is reducing the jail population without reducing public safety. We went through each individual case to see if we could let people out of jail who did not threaten the public.

Dougherty explained if the virus hits the jail, it would be harmful for the offenders in closed confines and to the community when the offenders get out.

The town hall will have scheduled time for written questions and answers, but citizens are able to send questions in advance to boulder.da@bouldercounty.org.

“We’ve been extremely proactive in our crime prevention efforts, like for domestic violence victims or fraud and scam claims related to the virus,” said Dougherty. “We have been sending out community notifications to reduce the amount of people victimized during the crisis.