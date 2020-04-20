GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Temporary coronavirus hospital at Colorado…

Latest News

Temporary coronavirus hospital at Colorado Convention Center delayed, downsized amid diminishing need

The facility was previously targeted to open Saturday with up to 2,000 beds, now will have about 600 beds

A construction worker attaches a aluminum plate to framing on a 2000 bed field hospital under construction at the Colorado Convention Center April 10, 2020. The overflow hospital, when completed, will be used for COVID-19 patients who no longer require ICU beds to ease congestion at local hospitals.
By | cswanson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The temporary medical facility previously targeted to open Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center won’t be ready until the middle of next month and fewer beds will be needed, according to Denver officials and city documents.

The shift in opening dates is due to a mix of construction delays and a diminishing need, Public Health Director Bob McDonald said during a meeting Thursday. Now, likely fewer than 1,000 beds of the up to 2,000 that had been predicted for the convention center will be needed and the facility won’t be ready until about May 15.

The opening of a second temporary medical facility — The Ranch at the Larimer County Fairgrounds in Loveland — also will be delayed until May 15, Conor Cahill, spokesman for Gov. Jared Polis, said in a news release.

“At this point, hospitals remain within their facility capacities to serve all patients,” Cahill said.  “The medical shelters are not yet necessary for medical surge.”

Once open, the Colorado Convention Center will have about 600 beds and The Ranch will have 195, Cahill said.

The lower bed counts are meant to incorporate new modeling for the possible surge of the virus in Colorado, Cahill said.

During a city employee town hall online Thursday, McDonald expressed cautious optimism that the peak number of coronavirus cases has come and gone for Denver, and during a news conference Monday he noted that the number of new cases each day is turning relatively stable.

As of Monday morning, Denver has 1,784 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, and 75 people have died, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also said during that news conference that the city’s hospitals are successfully keeping up with demand and that 80% of the city’s hospital beds, one-third of intensive care unit beds and two-thirds of the city’s ventilators remain available.

Hancock has said frequently he hopes not to have to use a single bed at the convention center.

Still, it remains unclear when the pandemic might pass and Hancock said Denverites must prepare for social-distancing measures to last into the foreseeable future. Even lifting a portion of the city’s stay-at-home order by the April 30 expiration date is not certain, he said.

 

A best-case scenario of the pandemic shows most restrictions being lifted over a two-to-four-month period, though officials have said Denver is on track for a longer haul.

Although fewer beds might be needed at the convention center, McDonald and Hancock acknowledged that the space could still be used for other things as the pandemic continues to spread throughout the state.

While the city explores those alternate uses, the convention center’s command structure, available wrap-around services, meal services and more remain under consideration, according to internal daily situation reports written by Denver officials.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on coronavirus in Colorado.

Conrad Swanson Dp | Denver City Hall Reporter

Conrad Swanson covers Denver politics on The Denver Post’s political team. An Iowa native, he joined the paper in November 2019 after stints at the Colorado Springs Gazette, Lawrence Journal-World (Kansas) and Sioux City Journal (Iowa). He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a focus in economics. He is a member of the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization and was awarded a 2019 fellowship for the National Press Foundation’s Spotlight on Statehouse and Local Reporting Program. He also won awards for sustained coverage in Colorado and political and investigative coverage in Kansas.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Fashion Shopping Goes Online

    There’s no need to wear frumpy clothes while we’re staying at home right now. Connect with your inner fashionista with...
  2. Finest Physical Therapists In Boulder

    Avanti Therapy is home to some of the finest physical therapists in Boulder. In fact, the clinic is owned by...
  3. Skyline Moving Can Help

    Moving is an in-person task, and in these times, you want to take the appropriate caution. The moving crews at...
  4. Exceptional Broomfield County Pet Care

    Dr. Patrick Kalenzi and Rock Creek Veterinary Hospital provide exceptional Broomfield County pet care that you can trust. They will...
  5. Canon Classic Furniture Is Ready To Help You

    Canon Classic Furniture is ready to help you when you shop online, by phone, or by live chat. We are...