Colorado surpasses 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and records 449 deaths

The state has now recorded 113 outbreaks at nursing homes and other residential health care facilities

By | sbradbury@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

At least 10,106 people have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Colorado and 449 people have died after contracting the virus, according to data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

About 1,880 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and the state has recorded 113 outbreaks at nursing and health care facilities. At least 47,466 people have been tested, although that number does not include all negative results.

The data released Monday by the state health agency reflects cases reported to the state through Sunday. Health officials believe the true number of infected people in Colorado is several times higher than the cases confirmed through testing, and estimate that between 65,000 and 75,000 people have been infected by the virus in the state.

The case tally comes as Gov. Jared Polis prepares to lift the state’s stay-at-home order on April 26 as previously scheduled. He’s said any reopening of the state would need to happen slowly and in phases in order to prevent a second wave of infections.

On Sunday, several hundred protesters gathered at the state capitol building to urge Polis to lift the stay-at-home order, which they said was too strict.

Shelly Bradbury | Breaking News Reporter

Shelly Bradbury is a breaking news reporter who joined The Denver Post in November 2019. She previously worked as a crime reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pennsylvania and the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee. She's been a reporter since 2012, focused on criminal justice, breaking news and enterprise. In Pittsburgh, she helped the newspaper earn the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news after a mass shooting at a local synagogue.   
