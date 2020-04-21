Colorado to shift from stay-at-home to “safer at home” as some businesses can begin reopening next week

The first stage of Colorado’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic is ending, but the second stage will be far from a return to normal life, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday as he laid out his expectations for how the state will reopen after the stay-at-home order expires Sunday.

Coloradans will need to shift from staying at home to being “safer at home,” Polis said, outlining how the state’s order will morph into strong recommendations for businesses and residents in the coming weeks.

Polis expects retailers will have the option to reopen with curbside pickup on April 27, and can reopen to in-store customers on May 1, as long as they have social-distancing policies in place. Businesses likely can reopen with 50% of their workforces the following Monday, on May 4, the governor said, although he added that telecommuting should be maximized as much as possible, particularly with older employees.

Personal service providers and elective medical providers, like hair salons, dental offices or tattoo shops, will be able to reopen with some precautions on April 27, such as hair stylists wearing masks. One-on-one real estate showings — though not open houses — and child care can restart then, too, Polis said.

Restaurants and bars will stay closed initially but might be allowed to open in mid-May, Polis said. Schools will not reopen immediately. The state’s guidance will be finalized this week and written details will be released before the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Stricter local orders, however, will continue to supersede the statewide guidance, including Denver’s own stay-at-home order, which doesn’t expire until April 30.

Polis warned that Colorado’s reopening will be a long, painstaking process.

“It is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. “We are going to have to live with coronavirus for a while.”

Colorado residents need to continue to reduce their social contacts for months to come even after the order lifts, Polis said. While the stay-at-home order successfully created about 75% to 80% social distancing in Colorado, the state will need to maintain about 65% social distancing in the coming months to avoid overwhelming the health care system.

Colorado has 10,106 lab-confirmed cases of the new virus and has seen at least 449 deaths, but public health officials estimate anywhere from 65,000 to 75,000 people may have been infected. If those estimates are close to correct, that would mean a little more than 1% of the state’s population has had the virus — not enough to create widespread “herd immunity.”

Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, estimated in a conference call with reporters Monday that if social distancing decreases significantly, even to 45% from the 75% the state has achieved now, there likely would be a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in June.

None of the state’s models anticipate loosening the rules enough to accommodate the legion of outdoor enthusiasts Colorado typically sees every summer, though Samet was willing to entertain the idea of allowing visitors from areas with lower transmission levels.

Some areas of the state will be able to open to fuller degrees than others, Polis said, depending on the virus’s reach. Local public health agencies will be working to tailor their local strategies, he said.

“That flexibility is going to be very important,” he said.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions should be prepared to keep practicing social distancing in May at about the same level as they did in April, Polis said.

Testing and contact tracing will be a key part of the plan to reopen — and stopping additional outbreaks — and the state is undertaking “enormous efforts” to scale up the state’s ability to test and trace, Polis said.

The state is increasing coronavirus testing at long-term care facilities this week across the Front Range, with new sites opening up Sunday at facilities in El Paso, Adams and Broomfield counties. Three hundred tests will be provided this week at Pikes Peak Center, Elms Haven Center and Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

But Polis also said Monday testing alone will not stop the pandemic, and that social distancing must continue in the state even without a direct order.

“Now it enters the time of individual responsibility and choices,” he said. “And I trust the people of Colorado to make good choices.”

Reporter Meg Wingerter contributed.

