Colorado receives order of 1 million surgical masks to distribute to health care workers

Colorado has received a shipment of 1 million surgical masks for front-line medical workers, but the masks will need to pass testing before anyone can use them.

Nurses and others working in hospitals and nursing homes have reported having to reuse masks for multiple shifts, increasing the risk of spreading the new coronavirus to others or contracting it themselves.

In late March, a representative for a state task force to find protective equipment said 2 million masks were on their way, including the 1 million surgical masks and another million N95 respirators, which provide more protection from airborne germs. A spokesperson for the state’s Innovation Response Team confirmed Sunday that the state had received the surgical masks, but testing is ongoing to ensure they provide the promised level of protection.

The status of the 1 million N95 respirators was not immediately clear Monday.

If the masks meet standards, the state will distribute them, though the spokesperson declined to specify how it would divide them up. The task force representative had estimated that 2 million masks would meet Colorado health facilities’ needs for multiple months.

The masks came from a Chinese manufacturer, but the state hasn’t specified what company supplied them. Much of the world’s disposable medical equipment is made in China, and the lockdown following COVID-19’s emergence created a crunch in the global supply chain. Some idled labs and medical facilities that provided non-emergency services have donated their protective equipment to help, and hobbyists have sewed fabric masks that offer some protection, though less than medical-grade masks.

Colorado State University in Fort Collins last month announced it had been asked by Gov. Jared Polis to organize testing of imported personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic to determine whether it’s safe to use.

