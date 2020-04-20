Eldorado K-8 principal retires early

Eldorado K-8 Principal John Kiemele was planning to retire at the end of the school year, according to Boulder Valley School District officials.

But after school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic were announced, he decided not to return for the remainder of the school year, according to a letter sent to families at the Superior school in late March.

School district officials said they supported his request to leave earlier.

Along with Eldorado K-8, he previously worked at Louisville’s Coal Creek Elementary School. According to the Eldorado K-8 website, he worked as a school principal for almost 30 years, including 18 years in Boulder Valley.