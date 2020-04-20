GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Eldorado K-8 principal retires early

NewsBoulder Area news

Eldorado K-8 principal retires early

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Eldorado K-8 Principal John Kiemele was planning to retire at the end of the school year, according to Boulder Valley School District officials.

John Kiemele(Courtesy photo)

But after school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic were announced, he decided not to return for the remainder of the school year, according to a letter sent to families at the Superior school in late March.

School district officials said they supported his request to leave earlier.

Along with Eldorado K-8, he previously worked at Louisville’s Coal Creek Elementary School. According to the Eldorado K-8 website, he worked as a school principal for almost 30 years, including 18 years in Boulder Valley.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Fashion Shopping Goes Online

    There’s no need to wear frumpy clothes while we’re staying at home right now. Connect with your inner fashionista with...
  2. Finest Physical Therapists In Boulder

    Avanti Therapy is home to some of the finest physical therapists in Boulder. In fact, the clinic is owned by...
  3. Skyline Moving Can Help

    Moving is an in-person task, and in these times, you want to take the appropriate caution. The moving crews at...
  4. Exceptional Broomfield County Pet Care

    Dr. Patrick Kalenzi and Rock Creek Veterinary Hospital provide exceptional Broomfield County pet care that you can trust. They will...
  5. Canon Classic Furniture Is Ready To Help You

    Canon Classic Furniture is ready to help you when you shop online, by phone, or by live chat. We are...