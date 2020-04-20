You can pay to have one of these Erie sanctuary animals join your next video conference call

Forget celebrity pop-ins and green-screen backgrounds. Tito the cow, Luna the duck and Athena the pig could be a part of your next video chat for a cool $50.

That’s the offer, anyway, from Colorado’s Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary. To raise money and brighten people’s days during the coronavirus stay-at-home period, the Erie-based sanctuary for rescued farm animals is offering live, virtual appearances from one of its nearly 100 animals on video conferences in exchange for a $50 donation.

“We’ve been brainstorming ideas since this whole thing happened on ways to do more virtual interactions,” said Hanna Kircher, marketing coordinator for the five-year-old nonprofit. “Those of us missing animals are really bummed that we can’t see them right now, so it seemed like it would be fun to try this, especially since we’ve seen celebrities and others doing it.”

Tony the llama and Alfie the goat aren’t exactly household names. But given the popularity of videos on social media accounts such as Twitter’s Crouton (a bovine calf at Squirrelwood Equine Sanctuary in Montgomery, N.Y.), Luvin Arms figured that 15-minute pop-ins from their own critters could help to lift someone’s mood.

“This can be for literally anything,” Kircher said. “It doesn’t have to be for a business meeting. It can be just friends hanging out having an online happy hour.”

Luvin Arms has also been offering free virtual tours and field trips to school groups, as well as a program in which kids can practice reading to their chickens with “mobilization issues.” (The chickens seem to love it, Kicher said.) These programs give children the opportunity to connect with and learn more about farm animals, said executive director Shartrina White.

“There’s something almost magical when we are connected with non-humans,” she said in a press statement. “It not only helps us psychologically, but physically, too. Laughter, joy, love, and connection to nature and animals inspires us and helps us get through those difficult moments.”

While Luvin Arms has seen a sharp increase in social media interest in recent weeks, its revenue and donations have declined due a mixture of city and state stay-at-home orders and a lack of disposable income from its supporters. At the same time, the cost of supplies such as food, bedding (wood chips, hay) and medical supplies has increased.

With a relatively modest annual budget of about $900,000 and only 10 people on staff, the sanctuary had to do something to address the situation.

“There’s not a particular numerical goal for the program,” Kircher said. “But even our virtual programs take time and work, and this will feed into supporting those, as well as daily animal care.”

Call 720-515-8577 or visit luvinarms.org/meeting to set up an appointment. (And maybe have something bright and shiny ready to keep your new guests entertained.)

Email education and outreach manager Alexis Miller at alexis@luvinarms.org for more information about programs for students such as Reading to the Chickens, Virtual Tours and Sanctuary Storytime.

Since its founding in 2015, Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary has directly saved more than 700 animals, according to the organization’s website.

