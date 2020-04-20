Live Wire, BVSD expand free broadband initiative

BOULDER — Internet provider Live Wire Networks is expanding its free broadband internet service partnership with the Boulder Valley School District.

Initially a pilot program that provided internet access to low-income students at several schools in Lafayette and Boulder, the ConnectMe partnership is expanding to include all district schools, according to a Live Wire news release.

“LiveWireNet and BVSD started a pilot program in 2016 to use wireless broadband technology to deliver service to families with students in the free or reduced lunch program in the school district,” the release said.

