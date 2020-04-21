Longmont cancels drug takeback event

Longmont has cancelled a “take back event” for dropping off unused drugs that had been scheduled for in the Longmont United Hospital lobby on Saturday, city officials announced.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 coronavirus, the City of Longmont has decided to cancel this event,” officials said in a Sunday news release. They did not say whether it would be rescheduled.

The drug drop-off event was to have provided Longmont residents an opportunity to bring their unused medications — prescription or over-the-counter — for proper city disposal to keep those medications out of the environment, landfills and sewers and out of the reach of children and pets.

More information about the proper disposal of unused medications can be viewed on a city website: tinyurl.com/yarbl6nr.