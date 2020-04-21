Longmont climate advocacy organization invites residents to join national virtual Earth Day celebration

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Longmont chapter is inviting local community residents to join it in participating in a national virtual event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Saturday.

The event,”Uniting from Home,” is to take place on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, promoting action on climate change, according to a news release from the Longmont chapter of the climate advocacy organization.

“We had been looking forward to showing a film on a climate-related topic and taking part in the annual Longmont’s Earth Day Celebration organized by Sustainable Resilient Longmont, as a co-sponsor and participant,” said Ginny Black, Longmont chapter coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “This year, Earth Day has special meaning,” Black said in a statement. “The worldwide impact of COVID-19 has made it clear that ‘We are all in this together.’”

Saturday’s online event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, who Citizens’ Climate Lobby said is a world-renowned climate scientist and a Texas Tech University professor.

Organizers said the national event is to include several breakout sessions, such as:

Climate advocate training in which “people new to climate advocacy can learn how to effectively push the U.S. Congress for climate change legislation.”

Climate organizing during the pandemic, in which “people already engaged in climate advocacy can learn to adapt their work for our current circumstances with COVID-19.”

“Depolarizing within,” during which participants “can practice holding respectful climate conversations with people who don’t share their political beliefs.”

Details about the event and how to register to participate can be found on UnitingFromHome.eventbrite.com.