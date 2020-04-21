Longmont football stadium light will stay dark while ospreys nest

Osprey have come back to Longmont High School’s Everly-Montgomery Field, returning to build a new nest at on one of that sports stadium’s light poles despite the removal of their previous nest last year.

The old osprey nest, which city officials said last summer posed a potential fire and electrical hazard, was removed last fall to accommodate work on the sports stadium’s light poles, St. Vrain Valley School District spokesperson Kerri McDermid said in a Saturday email.

McDermid said it was brought to the attention of school district officials earlier last week that a new nest was being constructed on one of the stadium’s light poles.

“In consultation with parks and wildlife officials, we will not be lighting that pole that contains the nest until it can be safely removed in accordance with state and federal law,” McDermid said.

That reportedly might not be until sometime next fall, when the birds empty their nest and migrate for the winter.

Meanwhile, Seagate Technology and Longmont Power and Communications have teamed up to provide a new home for an osprey pair that had been nesting on a property neighboring Seagate’s product design center at 389 Disc Drive in southwest Longmont.

Over the Winter, the osprey couple’s previous nest on a light pole on the adjacent property was removed. Last month, just weeks before the springtime return of the birds, Seagate employee Dan Sokolov a senior engineer in the company’s cloud systems group, built a new nesting platform which then was mounted on top of a 30-foot-high former utility pole installed by a Longmont Power and Communications Crew, according to Seagate and city utility officials.

The pole for the new nest isn’t carrying any power lines.

Chuck Finleon, a Longmont Power and Communications key account manager, said in the utility’s and the company’s joint news release that when the municipal power utility got the proposal, “I saw an excellent opportunity to work with one of our customers.”

“LPC has responded to similar requests in the past in order to support local wildlife and ensure their safety and that of our electric system,” Finleon said.

Sokolov, who like most of Seagate’s 1,400 Longmont-based employees is now working from home, without a view of the company’s new osprey penthouse residents, said he takes heart in knowing the birds have their own home.

“When so much around us is uncertain right now, it sure is nice to see the ospreys return as they always have. And to see local businesses work together to keep it that way,” Sokolov said.