Louisville City Council creates assistance program to help small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

Louisville City Council on Friday unanimously approved creating an emergency grant program to help small businesses in the city impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will have $350,000 in funding from the city’s general fund and the Urban Renewal Authority and will award $5,000 grants to brick-and-mortar businesses in Louisville.

On April 7, Council approved using $250,000 from the general fund to start a business relief program. On April 15, the Louisville Urban Renewal Authority agreed to give $100,000 to the program to benefit businesses within the city’s Highway 42 Urban Renewal Area.

“We have a limited amount of money we can give out to our local businesses,” Councilmember Caleb Dickinson said. “We want to give out as much as possible to our businesses.”

He said with the $350,000 the city will be able to give out 70 grants.

Grant criteria includes businesses being current on all city accounts as of the date of the application and employing 25 or fewer full-time employees.

The application window will be open will be open for three days, starting Wednesday. Businesses have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit an application. Applications will be available at louisvilleco.gov/grant starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Payments will be made to businesses by early May, according to the city.

“We’ve been trying to make the process fair and the application simple,” Dickinson said.

Economic Vitality Director Megan Pierce said it is likely that there will be more applicants than the allotted funding.

According to a survey created by the Economic Vitality Director Megan Pierce, there are 944 businesses in the city, including 742 brick-and-mortar businesses.

A staff report to Council stated “our discussions and data analysis lead us to believe the eligible applicant pool is under 400 Louisville businesses.”

The city’s Economic Vitality Committee met twice last week to discuss the program, create criteria and the application.

Questions on the grant program can be emailed to Pierce at mpierce@louisvilleco.gov.