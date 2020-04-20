Louisville, Erie programs continue to feed seniors during coronavirus pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, programs in Erie and Louisville that provide meals for seniors have adapted their formats to ensure nutritious meals are still available.

In Louisville, the Recreation and Senior Center is closed because of the pandemic, which means so, too, is the Brooks Cafe, which prior to the outbreak provided daily communal meals for people 60 and older. But the cafe has pivoted and is now offering curbside takeout meals for seniors.

Staff members are outside daily, no matter the weather, to provide meals for easy pick up.

“Our participation has more than doubled since we’ve transitioned to the curbside pickup program,” said Meal Site Coordinator Tricia Morgan.

Normally, the program feeds residents Monday through Friday, but once staff saw the need for weekend meals, Saturday and Sunday were added.

The program is funded through a grant from the state, and usually people who receive lunch are asked to donate $3.50, but Morgan said they have not been taking donations during the pandemic.

“We’ve asked people to come in after we have reopened to make a donation,” Morgan said.

The program is important, Morgan said, because some people do not feel comfortable going to the store right now.

“It allows people to get out, in a safe way, and see others,” Morgan said. “We can check with people, when they pick up their meals, to see if they are doing OK and if they need any other resources.”

She also added the nutrition aspect of the provided meals is equally important.

“The portion sizes are usually large enough that you could get two meals out of one,” Morgan said. “All of the lunches have been analyzed by the county nutritionist, so they are all very well rounded.”

Reservations must be made in advance. Saturday, Sunday and Monday reservations must be made by 1 p.m. Friday, and Tuesday through Friday’s reservations must be made by 1:30 p.m. the day before.

Pickups begin at noon at the Recreation and Senior Center, 900 Via Appia Way.

In Erie, Weld County Area on Aging provides meals every Thursday to the Erie Community Center. The center also is closed, but staff has been providing meals curbside.

Before the pandemic hit, Erie’s numbers started to decrease.

“When we were offering the congregate meals on Thursday, before COVID-19 hit in March, we were averaging 67 people for lunch,” said Recreation Coordinator for Active Adults Cindy Hickman. “Our first lunch in March, we had 66 people show up for the meal. On March 12, we had 51 people. This drop indicated the concern over the virus.”

She said on March 26, staff began offering the drive-by meal service, and since then numbers have gone back up.

“We had 65 people request meals for that day,” Hickman said. “Each week since, we have increased in meals.:

On Thursday, 76 meals were distributed.

“Most of these people have never participated in the congregate meal,” Hickman said.

The service “provides an opportunity to see other faces and have a conversation with someone, even if it’s brief,” Hickman said. “It allows less trips to the grocery store and purchased meals to last longer. This is considered an essential service because this lunch is sometimes the only nutritious meal a person will have in a week.”

Meals are available to anyone 60 or older and people are asked to donate $4.

Meals are distributed at 12:30 p.m. on the west side of the Erie Community Center, 450 Powers St.

Those interested in participating in Erie’s program must email Hickman at chickman@erieco.gov or by calling 303-926-2795. Requests must be made by Tuesday evening.