Black Swift inks deal to develop military weather drone

BOULDER — Black Swift Technologies LLC, a specialized engineering firm, was recently contracted by the U.S. Air Force to develop a weather forecasting and atmospheric profiling drone to help improve military cargo drop accuracy.

The aircraft, called the Black Swift SØ, “was engineered from inception for flight in extreme atmospheric conditions, including hurricane deployments, … has a 90 minute cruise time,” and can climb to 15,000 feet, according to a company news release.

The total award was $899,342 and runs through March 16, 2021, Black Swift CEO Jack Elston told BizWest.

“Not only is the SØ simple and easy to use, resulting in a dramatic reduction in training time, but through volume sales to both the commercial and defense markets, the Air Force will be getting this advanced technology at commercial prices, not DOD prices, which in the long run will be very valuable, if for no other reason, simply the cost savings,” Elston said in a prepared statement.

