Boulder County coronavirus cases climb to 392

As it continues through the final week of a statewide stay-at-home order, Boulder County saw the number of its residents who have tested positive or probable for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 increase by 27 to a total of 392.

The Boulder County Public Health department reported Tuesday that deaths remained at 20, while a total total of 170 people have recovered, and 95 have required hospitalization.

County officials have 59 disease investigations ongoing.

The current breakdown in Boulder County by city, is: Boulder with both the highest number of cases, at 150, and the highest rate of infection, at 139.7 per 100,000 people; Longmont, 130 cases and a rate of 135.4 per 100,000; Lafayette with 37 and a rate of 132.1 per 100,000; Louisville with 23 and a rate of 111.1 per 100,000; Superior with six and a rate of 46.1 per 100,000; the portion of Erie that lies within Boulder County has six and a rate of 26.1 per 100,000, and Niwot with three cases.

Also on Tuesday, Boulder Community Health spokesman Rich Sheehanc said one patient with COVID-19 who had been in intensive care unit of its Foothills Hospital was discharged Tuesday, lowering the number of people being treated in that unit at mid-day Tuesday to eight. The standard number of ICU beds at the hospital is 18, and prior to the pandemic, it would not have been unusual to find 14 of them in use at any one time.

Sheehan said in an email that the ICU situation at Foothills Hospital had been rather steady in recent days.

“We’ll have one or two discharges and get another patient the next day,” Sheehan wrote in an email.

A spokesperson for Centura Health’s Longmont United Hospital in Longmont and Centura Health’s Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville declined to provide numbers for ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at those facilities. She referred the question to the county health department.

Kelly Tracer, spokesperson for UCHealth’s Longs Peak Hospital, wrote in an email, “I don’t have specific numbers to share for an individual hospital or ICU unit, but as of this morning (Tuesday), we are caring for about 90 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tests pending at UCHealth’s northern Colorado hospitals” which include Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, and the Medical Center of the Rockies. among others.

At Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, spokesperson Kelly MacGregor said she would not be able to provide details on the pandemic’s impact on its ICU unit.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said that while county health officials track ICU bed use over all, they don’t have a way to know how many of those ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, countywide.

“We would need each hospital’s permission to share that information, since it’s theirs and the use of ICU beds can rapidly change hour to hour,” she said.

Through 3 p.m. Monday, the three-day average rate of COVID-19 infection in Boulder County was 2.2% according to Goussetis. On March 21, the three-day average infection rate had spiked to its highest point, 45%.

A growth rate of 0.0% would mean no new cases were reported on a given day. Health officials see the three-day average as being the preferred way to view day-to-day growth rates.

Goussetis, in a statement, said, “The Governor’s key message yesterday, as well as ours, continues to be to stay at home to the greatest extent possible, even after the stay-at-home order is eased. There is evidence that social distancing is working, but we must keep it up in order to minimize disease spread, illness and deaths.”

She noted that the statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

“This is a critical time and what we each do individually now will have impact to our community as a whole,” Goussetis said. “We are partnering with the state to ensure we have clear guidelines and what they mean for Boulder County and our neighboring communities. We will share specific guidance as soon as it is available.”

At the statewide level, based on data updated through Monday afternoon, Colorado has reported 486 deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A total of 10,445 people have tested positive or were likely infected, in 56 counties. So far, 2,002 people have required hospitalization, and there have been 113 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital long-term care facilities.

Of Colorado’s 5.7-plus million residents, 48,704 have been tested for COVID-19, according to CDPHE.