Partly cloudy with a high of 63 and a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder will see highs in the 60s today with a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 41, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 43, with a 20% chance of showers after noon.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 39, with a 60% chance of showers after noon.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 37, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

The weekend’s forecast calls for highs in the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain Saturday.

Five-day forecast
National Weather Service
24-Hour satellite
Real-time conditions

