Partly cloudy with a high of 63 and a chance of showers today in Boulder

Boulder will see highs in the 60s today with a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 41, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 43, with a 20% chance of showers after noon.
Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 39, with a 60% chance of showers after noon.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 37, with an 80% chance of precipitation.
The weekend’s forecast calls for highs in the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain Saturday.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here