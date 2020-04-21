GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield High staff, parents honor 2020…

News
Boulder Area news

Broomfield High staff, parents honor 2020 seniors who ‘have lost a lot’ during coronavirus pandemic

A sign for every graduating senior at Broomfield High School is displayed outside the school on April 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Broomfield High School officials and parents of this year’s graduating seniors planted about 360 yard signs at the corner of Eagle Way and Main Street over the weekend to give students a much-needed morale boost.

“My poor seniors have lost a lot,” Broomfield High School Principal Ginger Ramsey said.

Prom, which was scheduled for this Saturday, was cancelled and even though the school has only postponed graduation, other “fun, end-of-year” activities just are not possible for the teens in times of COVID-19, Ramsey said.

The school collaborated with senior parents and decided to honor seniors — first with an idea to put big signs on the fence that say “Seniors, we love you,” which then turned into individual yard signs with students’ names on them. Ramsey saw similar ones in yards of her Louisville neighbors.

The fence sign, as well as the and individual signs, are lined up around the school’s electronic sign at Eagle Way and Main Street so the community could see the support, she said.

“I’m sure they won’t stay there long,” Ramsey said. “Kids will start coming to pick them up and take them home, which is absolutely fine.”

She called the gesture a small token from the school and a small group of parents who came out Sunday to arrange the signs. Everyone kept the recommended 6 feet apart, Ramsey said, and everyone wore masks.

“We just wanted to do something visible so our kids knew we care about them,” she said.

Just After Midnight, the after-prom party that gives students and their dates a safe place to go after prom, has likewise been cancelled.

JAM Chair Cristy Butcher said parent volunteer teams had 50% to 75% of this year’s event “done” by mid-March when coronavirus precautions began to take effect.

Typically the party offers free food, games, prizes and attractions such as a “wedding chapel” and a wall of senior posters. It lasts from midnight to 4 a.m for students, whether or not they attended the dance.

“We were almost there,” Butcher said. “Our plan, because everyone put in a lot of hours and a lot of hard work, is to roll over everything to next year.”

Details have not been worked out, but JAM organizers hope to raffle or otherwise distribute some of the prizes they collected for this year’s seniors. Graduation dates are tentatively being set, she said, so possibly then or at a future senior picnic.

JAM is fully parent-funded, she said, and the organization simply doesn’t have the resources to start over with the hit it took this year. Vendors have been “amazing” to work with, Butcher said, and have agreed to move contracts and purchases to next year.

“Everyone has been really understanding,” Butcher said. “Everyone feels bad for the students … spring senior year is the best part of high school.”

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Fashion Shopping Goes Online

    There’s no need to wear frumpy clothes while we’re staying at home right now. Connect with your inner fashionista with...
  2. Finest Physical Therapists In Boulder

    Avanti Therapy is home to some of the finest physical therapists in Boulder. In fact, the clinic is owned by...
  3. Skyline Moving Can Help

    Moving is an in-person task, and in these times, you want to take the appropriate caution. The moving crews at...
  4. Exceptional Broomfield County Pet Care

    Dr. Patrick Kalenzi and Rock Creek Veterinary Hospital provide exceptional Broomfield County pet care that you can trust. They will...
  5. Canon Classic Furniture Is Ready To Help You

    Canon Classic Furniture is ready to help you when you shop online, by phone, or by live chat. We are...