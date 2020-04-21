Colorado confirms 486 coronavirus-related deaths as 851 people remain hospitalized statewide

At least 486 people have died from complications of the novel coronavirus in Colorado, state health officials announced Tuesday, as deaths from the respiratory illness continue to rise even as the state nears a partial reopening next week.

There have been 2,003 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state last month, but only 851 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the illness as of Monday night, state data shows. At least 97 people since Monday either went home or were transferred to a lower level of care, like a rehabilitation facility.

More than 10,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness causes by the virus — though health officials have said between 65,000 and 75,000 have likely had the disease.

Health officials also confirmed 119 outbreaks at contained facilities such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities and factories — six more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new totals daily of coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what’s reported up from Colorado’s counties; though the deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred any time in the past and are just now being reported to the state.

The 486 deaths announced Tuesday were 37 higher than the total reported Monday.

