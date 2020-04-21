Erie man faces charges including attempted murder of officer, after SWAT incident

An Erie man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after SWAT units from three jurisdictions were needed to resolve a possible domestic violence situation.

Scott Andrew Barbarick, 48, of Erie, faces possible charges of attempted homicide of a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, illegal discharge of a weapon and felony menacing, according to a news release from Erie Police Department, stemming from an incident that began Monday morning and was not resolved until early Tuesday morning.

Erie detectives started an investigation Monday morning into a possible domestic violence incident that had allegedly occurred Sunday evening in the 2200 block of Linden Place. Investigators had obtained a search warrant to search the home.

Attempts to gain cooperation from Barbarick were not successful, police said, so the search warrant was not executed at that time. Erie police then called Boulder County SWAT to assist.

Between 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon and well into the night, several attempts were repeatedly made by police to be allowed access into the home, the release stated. At one point, police said, Barbarick fired a weapon toward officers. Erie Police Chief Kim Stewart said he was alone in the house as the incident unfolded.

Various tactics were used to gain entry while simultaneously trying to get Barbarick to leave the home. At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Boulder County SWAT, with the help of Boulder police SWAT, Longmont SWAT and Broomfield SWAT, entry was gained and Barbarick was placed under arrest and taken to the Weld County Jail, where he was being held Tuesday without bond.

Stewart, who was on the scene of the incident, said, “He has a lengthy criminal history.”

Online court records indicated that Barbarick has a criminal record on the Front Range and beyond, dating back to 1992. He is shown with cases in Adams, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Grand and Weld Counties.

Barbarick’s most recent arrest came in March 2019, for which he was charged with violating his bond, and DUI by a driver with two priors. The bond violation case was dismissed, according to online records, and he pleaded guilty to the DUI charge, for which he was sentenced to time served and also fined.

The first time he appears in Colorado court records is in Denver in August 1993, at which time he was arrested for second-degree forgery, criminal impersonation and theft. The first two charges were ultimately dismissed, and Barbarick pleaded guilty to the theft count, for which he received a deferred judgment.