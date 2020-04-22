GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

In response to coronavirus, First Presbyterian…

News

In response to coronavirus, First Presbyterian Church of Boulder to host Car Parade of Hope for Boulder County nursing homes

The First Presbyterian Church in Boulder. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, First Presbyterian Church of Boulder is hoping to show support for nursing home residents and the staff who provide them care.

On Wednesday, the church will host a Car Parade of Hope for two Boulder County assisted living facilities, Frasier Meadows Retirement Community and Balfour Retirement Community.

Organizers encouraged community members to participate. The caravan will meet at 2:15 p.m. in front of Safeway in the Meadows on the Parkway shopping center, 4800 E. Baseline Road, Boulder. At 2:25 p.m., the parade will depart to Frasier Meadows Retirement Community, 350 Ponca Place, Boulder. Then, the parade will head to Balfour Retirement Community, 1855 Plaza Drive in Louisville.

Those who participate are asked to decorate their cars with encouraging signs, tie on inflatables, wave flags, play music or simply show up.

For more information, call Stephanie Arveson, an administrative assistant for First Presbyterian Church of Boulder, at 303-402-6416.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Fashion Shopping Goes Online

    There’s no need to wear frumpy clothes while we’re staying at home right now. Connect with your inner fashionista with...
  2. Finest Physical Therapists In Boulder

    Avanti Therapy is home to some of the finest physical therapists in Boulder. In fact, the clinic is owned by...
  3. Skyline Moving Can Help

    Moving is an in-person task, and in these times, you want to take the appropriate caution. The moving crews at...
  4. Exceptional Broomfield County Pet Care

    Dr. Patrick Kalenzi and Rock Creek Veterinary Hospital provide exceptional Broomfield County pet care that you can trust. They will...
  5. Canon Classic Furniture Is Ready To Help You

    Canon Classic Furniture is ready to help you when you shop online, by phone, or by live chat. We are...