Lafayette City Council extends oil and gas moratorium to Nov. 30

Lafayette City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved extending the city’s moratorium on oil and gas operations for another six months. The moratorium now extends to Nov. 30.

Council in November voted to extend until May 30 the city’s moratorium on the submission, acceptance, processing and approval of any land use applications for oil and gas operations.

The city’s proposed oil and gas regulations are impacted by the ongoing rulemaking processes at the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a staff report.

Previously, Council expressed a willingness to draft regulations complementary and compatible with Boulder County’s proposed regulations to ensure consistency in implementation of regulations that protect the health, safety, welfare, environment and wildlife.

The county’s draft regulations also are dependent on the status of COGCC’s rulemaking procedures, according to the staff report.

Extending the moratorium will allow an appropriate amount of time necessary to update the rules and regulations and will be on track with the simultaneous update of Boulder County’s land use regulations, staff stated in the report.

