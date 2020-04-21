Louisville furloughing 218 employees due to coronavirus pandemic

Louisville officials on Tuesday announced 218 employees will be furloughed effective Friday through June 19 due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public health crisis has impacted city revenue and operations, and the city had to make decisions in regard to programming, services and personnel, according to a statement.

Officials said all of the positions subject to furlough are non-benefited, part-time employees. In all, the move impacts the equivalent of 35 full-time positions.

“The city is facing considerable financial impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” City Manager Heather Balser said in a statement. “Like many of our local businesses, we anticipate a significant reduction in operating revenue. As a result, programming, hours of operation and service levels will look different when city facilities reopen.”

She added officials are looking at the city’s budget to reduce non-personnel expenses and cancelling or delaying capital improvement projects.

“The financial impact requires immediate furloughs, however, and may require future layoffs,” according to the statement.

The city has temporarily frozen the process of hiring seasonal staff, and full- and part-time positions, and is looking at changes to overall employee compensation, including potentially reducing or eliminating market adjustments, merit-based salary increases and/or bonuses.

Officials said decisions to recall staff to active service, extend the furlough or layoff staff will be reviewed by June 1.