Louisville, Lafayette to reopen golf courses this week

Golf courses in Lafayette and Louisville will official be open to golfers this week, but remain closed to non-golf activities.

Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette will reopen Wednesday with strict guidelines in place aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. There will be no-touch guidelines in place, according to city officials, but the course will be open its regular operating hours.

The Peaks Bar and Grill at Indian Peaks will be open for grab-and-go food and beverages.

For more information, visit indianpeaksgolf.com.

In Louisville, Coal Creek Golf Course on Wednesday will close to non-golf activities, such as jogging and bike riding, but will reopen for golfers on Saturday.

City officials closed the course on March 17 in response to growing concerns over COVID-19.

While the course will be officially open for play on Saturday, the cart paths will be closed.

For more information, visit coalcreekgolf.com.