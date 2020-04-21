NewsBoulder Area news Photos: Pelicans Drop in East of Boulder Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Dozens of pelicans made a stop over the Park Lake neighborhood east of Boulder off Arapahoe Ave on April 21, 2020 just a day before Earth Day. Show Caption of Buy images from this galleryExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: April 21, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. | UPDATED: April 21, 2020 at 11:51 a.m.