GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Surna joins consulting partnership for pot growers

News
Business

Surna joins consulting partnership for pot growers

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA), a manufacturer of environmental-control and air-sanitation systems for indoor cannabis-cultivation, is teaming with a group of other cultivations service and product providers to launch GroAdvisor, a consulting and advisory partnership aimed at marijuana growers.

Surna’s partners include Agrowtek Inc, Air Cleaning Specialists Inc., Innovative Growers Equipment Inc, Porta-King Building Systems Inc., Sprung Structures Inc., Lighting Science Group Corp.

“GroAdvisor brings together a group of industry leaders that have years of experience in controlled environment agriculture.” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in a prepared statement. “Each of the companies provide services and equipment that allow a cultivator to get to production quickly and resourcefully. Surna is proud to partner with this amazing group of industry providers.”

The increased focus on service and consulting work jibes with recent remarks from Surna leadership. The company has historically faced cash flow and leaders have expressed a desire to diversify away from only providing cultivation system hardware and toward a solutions-based business model.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Fashion Shopping Goes Online

    There’s no need to wear frumpy clothes while we’re staying at home right now. Connect with your inner fashionista with...
  2. Finest Physical Therapists In Boulder

    Avanti Therapy is home to some of the finest physical therapists in Boulder. In fact, the clinic is owned by...
  3. Skyline Moving Can Help

    Moving is an in-person task, and in these times, you want to take the appropriate caution. The moving crews at...
  4. Exceptional Broomfield County Pet Care

    Dr. Patrick Kalenzi and Rock Creek Veterinary Hospital provide exceptional Broomfield County pet care that you can trust. They will...
  5. Canon Classic Furniture Is Ready To Help You

    Canon Classic Furniture is ready to help you when you shop online, by phone, or by live chat. We are...