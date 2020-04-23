Boulder Canyon closed as helicopter responds to crash site

A crash involving a single vehicle in Boulder Canyon on Wednesday evening necessitated the closure of Colo. 119 at about 8:45 p.m. to facilitate the landing of a helicopter coming to the aid of the car’s occupants.

Boulder County radio dispatch traffic indicated the car had been occupied by two people, and that one of them was out of the auto and on their feet, while the second was reported to be unconscious, but breathing.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, which took control of the crash scene, it was a rollover crash, the cause of which is not yet known. The initial call on the incident came in at 7:57 p.m.

First responders closed Colo. 119, also known in that section of the highway as Boulder Canyon Drive, at Sugarloaf Road on the lower end, and Hurricane Hill, outside Nederland, at the top of the canyon. The closures were enacted to enable a medical helicopter to land in the Boulder Falls area.

The car’s occupants were taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, according to the patrol.

The scene was still being worked shortly before 10 p.m. and the canyon had not yet fully reopened.