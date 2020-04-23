Boulder County now accepting building permit, other applications online

Boulder County’s Community Planning and Permitting Department, formerly known as the Land Use Department, announced Wednesday it is now able to take online applications for both planning reviews and building permits.

The department’s offices have been closed for more than five weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, putting a hold on normal business. According to a news release from the agency, the building will remain closed through at least April 30.

In the interim, the release stated this system will allow for online payment of fees and deposits in addition to the submission of planning applications for building lot determinations, transferable development credits, new telecommunications facilities, site plan review waivers for renewable energy systems and building permits.

However, the department asks residents wait to submit certain kinds of planning applications, including those for site plan reviews and others that depend on a submittal schedule, unless they get approval.

“Since all submittal dates on the schedule have shifted as we established remote functionality, CPP will contact applicants to notify them of their new submittal date in advance of their turn,” the release read. “Applications will continue to be processed in the order they are on the submittal schedule.”

The Community Planning and Permitting Department also rolled out virtual building and safety inspections earlier this month for eligible projects.

“Applications that are currently in process will continue to be reviewed remotely,” the release stated. “The department looks forward to implementing these measures and further developing systems that will better serve applicants now and beyond this event.”

For more information and to submit applications online, visit bit.ly/2yDM5ul.