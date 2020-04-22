GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder launches initial community questionnaire for Chautauqua sustainability plan

Climate change poses risks to iconic area

Bekkah Goodyear, left, takes a hike with her son Jude, 7, right, at Chautauqua Park with the snowy Flatirons in the background on Nov. 12, 2018 in Boulder.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder has launched the first of a series of questionnaires officials will use to gather the community’s thoughts for developing a plan for long-term sustainability and preservation of the iconic Chautauqua open space property as the area faces climate change.

“As Boulder is impacted by climate change, rising temperatures, greater intensity of precipitation events and greater risk of wildfires, Chautauqua‘s historic and cultural resources are at risk,” a city news release stated.

Local leaders are aiming for the Chautauqua Sustainability and Resilience Strategy being created to serve as a model for sustainable historic preservation across the country.

The first questionnaire focuses on community use, values and risks at Chautauqua. It can be answered online at BeHeardBoulder.org, and is open through April 30. To learn more, visit bouldercolorado.gov/historic-preservation/chautauqua-sustainability-and-resilience-strategy.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
