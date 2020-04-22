Charlotte’s Web to donate CBD products on behalf of late Charlotte Figi

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., a Boulder CBD manufacturer, will donate $1 million in products to honor Charlotte Figi, a 13-year-old girl widely recognized as one of the catalysts of the CBD wellness movement. (AAron Ontiveroz / The Denver Post)
BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., a Boulder CBD manufacturer, will donate $1 million in products to honor Charlotte Figi, a 13-year-old girl widely recognized as one of the catalysts of the CBD wellness movement.

Figi, who had a rare form of epilepsy, died earlier this month.

Charlotte’s Web’s charitable partners Realm of Caring, Adaptive Training Foundation and High Fives Foundation will participate in the giveaway, according to a company news release.

“As we come together in this time of crisis and uncertainty, it’s our hope that we can also come together in love and care for one another,” Charlotte’s Web co-founder Joel Stanley said in a prepared statement. “We’re in this together as one planet, one family with one goal: health and wellness for all.”

