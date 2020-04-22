Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain and high of 67 today in Boulder

Boulder will see highs in the 60s today with a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 43, with a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 38, with a 60% chance of showers after 1 p.m.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 37, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Thunderstorms are possible.

The weekend’s forecast calls for highs in the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday.