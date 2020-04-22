GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain and…

Latest News

Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain and high of 67 today in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder will see highs in the 60s today with a chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 and an overnight low of 43, with a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 38, with a 60% chance of showers after 1 p.m.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 37, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Thunderstorms are possible.

The weekend’s forecast calls for highs in the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest News

  1. Spending All Your Time At Home

    Spending all your time at home is much easier when you love where you live. Residents at Ute Creek Apartments...
  2. Canna World Market For Wellness

    CBD oil has been studied for its potential role in supporting general wellness as well as treating many common health...
  3. Super-Natural Eats Can Help

    It’s hard to keep up with this stay-at-home lifestyle. Super-Natural Eats can help! They are still delivering fresh and healthy...
  4. Trust Don King Landscaping

    Don’t just dream of your spring and summer home projects—plan now. If you are considering a landscape project to transform...
  5. Fashion Shopping Goes Online

    There’s no need to wear frumpy clothes while we’re staying at home right now. Connect with your inner fashionista with...