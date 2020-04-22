GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: “Car Parade of Hope” for Senior Living Community in Boulder

  • Frazier Meadows resident Nancy J. Neville waves as a vehicle displaying a protective mask and the messages “Hope” and “Flatten The Curve Net The Rainbow” passes by during the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Children hang out of the windows of a car while participating in the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frazier Meadows resident Louise Bradley pushes her husband Bill in his wheelchair towards a good vantage point to watch the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • South Adams County Firefighter Grant Todack ties balloons to the antenna of his car before participating in the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frazier Meadows resident Ja Elliott waves as a car passes by during the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Jennie Fletemeyer, right, and her daughter Rylie, 12, greet a Boulder Police officer before departing for the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A car with the message “HOPE” on the doors passes by residents during the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A car with a sign reading “Praying For You” drives past residents during the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frazier Meadows resident Ja Elliott waves as a car passes by during the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
