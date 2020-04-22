Photos: “Car Parade of Hope” for Senior Living Community in Boulder

Frazier Meadows resident Nancy J. Neville waves as a vehicle displaying a protective mask and the messages “Hope” and “Flatten The Curve Net The Rainbow” passes by during the First Presbyterian Church of Boulder’s “Car Parade of Hope” in front of the Frazier Meadows retirement community on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Boulder. The parade drove past Frazier Meadows and the Balfour Senior Living retirement communities to show appreciation for workers and to let residents know they loved. 66 cars participated in the parade. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)