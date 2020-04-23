GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Seven SVVSD schools among top 32% in nation,…

News

Seven SVVSD schools among top 32% in nation, according to U.S. News ranking

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Seven St. Vrain Valley School District schools ranked among the top 32% in the country, according to a list compiled by U.S. News and World Report released Tuesday.

The rankings are based on a variety of criteria, including graduation rate, math and reading proficiency, college readiness, and how low-income, black and Latino students perform on state assessments, according to a news release.

Niwot High School, Silver Creek High School, Lyons Middle/Senior High School, Erie High School, Mead High School, Longmont High School and Skyline High School all made it onto a list of almost 17,792 schools in the nation.

They received the rank of 1,224; 1,498; 1,757; 3,475; 4,040; 4,091; and 5,589 respectively.

According to a news release from St. Vrain Valley School District, this is the first year that both Erie High School and Skyline High School have been listed.

For the full list, visit bit.ly/2S0nQNZ.

John Marinelli

