Arc Thrift stores to donate 2,000 pounds of…

News

Arc Thrift stores to donate 2,000 pounds of food, hygiene items to the OUR Center

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Arc Thrift Stores is set to drop off 2,000 pounds of food and personal hygiene items at the OUR Center Friday.

Collected through the Feed Colorado food drive that began March 1, the food and hygiene items will go toward the thousands of Longmont and Boulder County residents the OUR Center supports.

Arc Thrift Stores has been collecting these items at its donation centers and stores, which were deemed essential under Colorado’s statewide stay at home order, and have been taking donations with their retail side shut down.

Both Arc Thrift Stores in Longmont and Louisville are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking donations.

For more information on the OUR Center’s services and to donate, visit bit.ly/2Y2jolt.

John Marinelli

