Brewers Guild, Left Hand team on Colorado Strong Fund, new beer

LONGMONT — The Colorado Brewers Guild and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Longmont’s Left Hand Brewing Co. are partnering on the Colorado Strong Fund initiative to support local breweries and raise money for those in other industries impacted by COVID-19.

The centerpiece of the initiative is Colorado Pale Ale, which will be brewed by all participating breweries with 20% of sales going toward the Colorado Strong Fund for healthcare, hospitality, service industry, and gig economy workers.

Left Hand will provide the locally sourced ingredients for Colorado Pale Ale for free.

“Breweries will brew the beer without having to worry about sinking cash into ingredients, and suppliers will get much-needed checks to help keep their operations afloat,” Eric Kean, Executive Director of the Left Hand Brewing Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “It’s a win-win, and the 20% that will be returned from sales of the beer is a tax-deductible donation, so breweries will be able to profit from sales of Colorado Strong Pale Ale at a time when they need help.”

The recipe was developed collaboratively by homebrewer Mark Boelman, Root Shoot Malting and Colorado Hop Company.

Sticker Giant is supply the labels with artwork by Beer Murch and Ball Corp. and On Tap Credit Union are underwriting the initiative,

Colorado Strong Pale Ale will be available for purchase around May 10.

