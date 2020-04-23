Creative time capsule: Local Theater sparks community engagement with weekday prompts

With productions and insightful Q&As coming to a halt due to COVID-19 closures, Local Theater Company has kept the conversation going — off stage — with weekday prompts sent right to the inboxes of theater fans, artists and those seeking a creative outlet during the pandemic.

“Co-Lab was inspired by a desire to connect with our community in a creative and immediate way,” said Pesha Rudnick, founder of Local Theater Company. “We had no idea what to expect when we sent the first prompt and we are overwhelmed by our community’s collective imagination.”

Since March 30, Local has encouraged folks to log in to their email and start the day by writing a scene using provided lines or share a go-to joke.

“Over 200 people signed up and we’re still receiving new ‘opt-ins’ daily,” Rudnick said. “We’ve received poetry, original songs, short scenes and epic playlists. I think Co-Lab taps into our desire for ritual and accountability — and the best part is that people can respond in five minutes or five days.”

From haikus and limericks to diverse playlists and family recipes, participants continue to share how they are feeling during this global health crisis by penning their own work or letting the art of others convey a mood.

“Our prompt ideas come from all over the map — playwriting activities, poetry books, years of teaching and training with artists,” Rudnick said. “I particularly loved the responses to the six-word story and mixtape. At some point we’re going to dream up something to do with all of these brilliant new works. It’s exciting to think that we’ve collected a creative time capsule of sorts for April 2020.”

While this daily exercise has perhaps given Local fodder for its next offering, it has also allowed participants to conquer new territory.

“It’s been thrilling to see responses from people who would not have considered themselves ‘creative types’ prior to the crisis,” said Nick Chase, associate artistic director and marketing manager for Local. “Now, with time, prompts and a platform, they’re discovering a new aspect of themselves. This is a platform for all.”

On March 31, Co-Lab participants were tasked with completing this sentence, “One thing you can’t tell just by looking at me is…” Atlanta-based actor Iona Leighton, who performed in Local’s production of “The Firestorm” in 2016, answered the call with an original tune.

“I love writing songs on my ukulele for my friends and family, but I don’t typically share them publicly,” said Leighton. “However, because so many people are currently feeling alone due to social distancing, I wanted to share pieces of my story from my heart in the hopes that it would inspire others to do the same. We’re less alone when we share our authenticity and personal brand of weird.”

Leighton’s song possesses the kind of quirk one would expect from Zooey Deschanel. In the short black-and-white video song submission, she reveals her preferred snack choice of apples and peanut butter, her love of sci-fi and romance novels, the fact that she sleeps with her cats and opens up about her anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“I love Local and what it has always represented — telling important stories that educate, inspire, unite and uplift,” Leighton said. “What I love about their prompts is that they provide a creative outlet that’s just for you and the Local community. There’s no pressure. And, honestly, even if I don’t feel like sharing my response that day, just reading through everyone else’s response makes me feel less alone.”

Despite having to cancel productions, Local Theater Co. has raised $10,000 through its Local Love Relief Fund.

“Asking for support during this time has been really difficult,” Rudnick said. “So many of our colleagues are unemployed and there is uncertainty about the next few months. And yet, who do you think is giving? Artists and people who love artists. It’s humbling and hopeful. We are deeply grateful, and keenly aware that we have a steep uphill ahead.”

While the daily prompts will continue through the end of the month, the folks at Local hope to possibly offer a playwriting workshop in May.