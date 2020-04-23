GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 64 with a chance of rain and winds today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s today but could also see some showers and high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 64 and an overnight low of 38, with a 70% chance of rain and winds 16 to 21 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 37, with a 60% chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 42, with a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 47.

