Outside Every Day Challenge helps families stay active during Coronavirus closures

With children learning from home, trails overcrowded, neighborhood playgrounds closed and afterschool nature programs shuttered, Boulder’s Thorne Nature Experience started looking for ways to help families get outside.

Keith Desrosiers, Thorne’s executive director, came up with the Outside Every Day Challenge and partnered with about 20 area nonprofits and government agencies as sponsors to promote ways to stay active during the coronavirus closures.

“Kids need fresh air and the ability to move around,” he said. “We’re usually about helping kids build an independent connection to the natural world. But right now, the message needs to be really different. Kids just needs to get outside and be in the sunshine.”

Those who sign up at outsideeverydaychallenge.org receive regular emails, in English and Spanish, with information on activities, contests, raffles and tips. Some simple suggestions for kids include chalk art, a scooter ride, hopscotch or even just doing a math lesson under a tree.

The campaign also includes instructions for more organized outside activities, including a “be a camera” game to help kids notice what’s around them and a modified hide-and-seek game that includes making “tracks” using rocks, leaves, twigs or their feet.

Desrosiers said a priority of the campaign is helping families who live in apartments or mobile homes without backyards, as well as those who live in areas without good access to green spaces or trails.

Adding to existing access challenges are the closures of neighborhood playgrounds and school playgrounds and fields to discourage large groups from gathering and prevent the possible transmission of the coronavirus from shared play equipment.

“Access to nature and the outdoors was already not equal in our community,” Desrosiers said. “Now with school yards and playgrounds closed, there is even greater disparity. It’s something that’s definitely heightened in this crisis.”

Along with providing ideas for activities on the campaign’s website, organizers put together 340 nature kits for families that include paper copies of the activities plus two bandannas to use as masks.

The kits are being distributed through bilingual liaisons, the Sister Carmen Community Center in Lafayette and the “I Have a Dream” Foundation of Boulder County, Desrosiers said.

“I Have a Dream” staff members and volunteers already are meeting virtually with each of the program’s 500-plus students once a week, as well as checking in with families about every 10 days — allowing them to also offer encouragement on getting outside, Interim Director Garett Brownlee Plantz said.

“Getting outside is one of the easiest ways to support social emotional needs,” Brownlee Plantz said. “We can ask when was the last time you took a walk or walked a pet. Being outside doesn’t mean hiking up a mountain. You could just take a book under a tree.”

She added lack of space isn’t the only barrier for some families. Non-English speakers, including immigrants, may be afraid of breaking rules by going outside, especially given the proliferation of social distancing “policing” and shaming for perceived infractions.

“We can’t assume all spaces are accessible for everyone,” she said. “We need to make sure our spaces are inclusive. That’s another area our community could do some work on.”

Carmen Robertson, an “I Have a Dream” participant and eighth grader at Longmont’s Trail Ridge Middle School, said her program director, Olimpia Mejia, is encouraging her to spend time outside.

Carmen lives in a Longmont apartment with her seventh-grade sister and two working parents. She said she would typically be playing volleyball and spending time at parks, but now is getting outside by walking her dog, Elsa, and walking with her sister around their neighborhood.

“It makes me feel energized,” she said.

Another participant in the challenge is Katie Daenzer, who lives on Lee Hill Drive in North Boulder and has access to nature for her young kids — Alex turns 7 on Saturday and Luc is 5 — in her yard.

On a recent day, for example, her kids dug holes in a dirt patch, planted a few dried beans and created small signs for their new garden. They’ve also hiked around where they live, with one finding a shed antler and another discovering an owl pellet they took home and dissected.

“We’re relying on the world right outside our door to meet our needs for sunshine, nature, mud and fun,” she said.

She said she joined the challenge both because her family values time spent outdoors, including previously participating in forest school and nature playgroups, and because she wanted encourage other families to prioritize outdoor time under a “new normal.”

“They may be looking for ways to spend the time with their kids, and I’m hoping that by seeing all of these families getting outside in a number of different ways, that it may encourage them to build outside time into their days at home,” she said.

Outside Every Day sponsors include local children’s musicians Jeff and Paige, Nature Kids Lafayette, Calwood Environmental Education Center, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Science Discovery program, the Community Foundation of Boulder County, the cities of Lafayette and Longmont, and the Boulder County and Boulder parks and open space departments.

Charly Fuentes, a senior at Centaurus High, is supporting the campaign as a member of the Youth Advisory Board for Nature Kids Lafayette, including helping with the raffles for prizes.

“If people can be outside a little or just move their bodies with their families, they can not feel so worried,” he said. “Sometimes a little walk or just going outside can help.”

In his downtime, he said, he’s been learning more about plants and trees with the hope he can lead Nature Kids groups for younger students this summer.

“There were a lot of kids really excited for summer,” he said. “Usually we go to the mountains, on field trips to trails, to pools and ponds. We try to find animals or insects. It’s really cool to see their learning.”