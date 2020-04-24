GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: “Salute to Healthcare…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: “Salute to Healthcare Workers” Caravan of Police and Firefighters in Louisville and Lafayette

  • Lafayette Police Officer David Zamarron salutes hospital workers and their children during the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Registered Nurse Mary Toomey, at left, waives to the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Gracie Lambrecht, 12, left, and her sister Mia, 10, hold a sign thanking hospital staff during the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Hospital workers watch the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters from a hospital room window on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • LOUISVILLE, CO – April, 23: Hospital staff waive as the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters pass by on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • LOUISVILLE, CO – April, 23: Lafayette Fire Department Firefighters Donoven Lucero, left, Luis Leinberger and Kris Krekora applaud hospital workers during the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • LAFAYETTE, CO – April, 23: Healthcare workers stand outside as they wait for the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • LOUISVILLE, CO – April, 23: Hospital staff waive as the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters pass by on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Lafayette Police Officer David Zamarron prepares the company to salute Hospital staff during the “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters pass by on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • The “Salute to Healthcare Workers” caravan of police and firefighters on Thursday, April 23, outside of the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
