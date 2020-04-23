GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Short traffic holds for blasting on tap for Boulder Canyon

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Construction crews on Colo. 119 through Boulder Canyon as soon as Monday will start using 10-minute traffic holds to perform small, controlled blasts for the pedestrian path extension near the Alps Inn at mile marker 38.

Traffic will be stopped in both directions for several minutes while this work is done and the roadway cleaned up, according to a news release. Traffic will then be cleared in both directions before vehicles are again stopped to perform scaling work. Drivers should plan for delays of about 20 minutes through June. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, to complete the work as quickly as possible.

No four-hour long full closures of the roadway, also known as Boulder Canyon Drive, are currently planned. But there is a possibility that between one and five full closures will be used, if needed, to ensure safe rock face excavation.

Drivers are encouraged to use the alternate routes of Colo. 72 or Lefthand Canyon Drive, during construction.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
