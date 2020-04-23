GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to fatal crash in Longmont

Police investigate a fatal crash on Francis Street between 20th and Calkins avenues that originated with a Colorado State Patrol chase on Thursday. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a reportedly stolen vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. today near 21st Avenue and Francis Street in Longmont, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

According to Longmont police, the vehicle fled troopers and crashed into a tree following “tactical vehicle intervention.”

The male driver was killed in the crash, while another person in the car was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Cutler said he did not know yet where the vehicle was reported stolen and where and when the pursuit began.

Because the incident involved Colorado State Patrol units, Cutler said the Boulder County Critical Incident Team will be investigating the crash along with the Longmont Police Department.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who lives in the area and might have surveillance footage of the incident is asked to call Boulder County sheriff’s Detective Jason Shatek at 303-859-1351.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
