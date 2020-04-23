Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to fatal crash in Longmont

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a reportedly stolen vehicle crashed as it was being pursued by Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. today near 21st Avenue and Francis Street in Longmont, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler.

According to Longmont police, the vehicle fled troopers and crashed into a tree following “tactical vehicle intervention.”

Colorado State Troopers were involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit around 0715 this morning in the area of 21st and Francis in Longmont. The pursuit ended with a crash of the suspect vehicle. No officers were hurt. The Boulder County Critical Incident Team is investigating. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) April 23, 2020

The male driver was killed in the crash, while another person in the car was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

Cutler said he did not know yet where the vehicle was reported stolen and where and when the pursuit began.

Because the incident involved Colorado State Patrol units, Cutler said the Boulder County Critical Incident Team will be investigating the crash along with the Longmont Police Department.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who lives in the area and might have surveillance footage of the incident is asked to call Boulder County sheriff’s Detective Jason Shatek at 303-859-1351.