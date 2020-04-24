Boulder’s Tulip Fairy and Elf Festival goes virtual, due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has altered life as many know it, but it couldn’t stop roughly 15,000 tulips from blossoming along Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

Downtown Boulder Partnership wanted to share the flowers’ beauty with residents from the safety of their homes. So in response, the nonprofit which promotes downtown Boulder, moved its annual Tulip Fairy and Elf Festival online. The virtual festival will connect people with the tulips and provide an array of child-friendly activities. The festival, which was initially slated for Sunday, was made available virtually at TulipFairyFestival.com on Friday.

Typically, the festival includes a whimsical parade of children dressed as elves and fairies, who wave their wands to awaken the flowers for spring. The event got its start about 20 years ago, under a different name. Eight years ago, it was dubbed the Tulip Fairy and Elf Festival, according to Terri Takata-Smith , spokesperson for Downtown Boulder Partnership.

Takata-Smith called it a “bummer” to not be able to host the festival as planned, however, she said event organizers still found a way to celebrate the tradition with their community.

“The tulips are amazing right now out on the mall,” Takata-Smith said. “We’re sad that we can’t all be there to see them in all their glory but we tried to find a way to share with the community and stay connected.”

Those who visit the website can participate in a variety of activities, like searching for a picture of the tulip fairy in a gallery of different planter beds. Children are encouraged to choose from a variety of coloring sheets and post a photo of themselves with the art, which DBP will share on its social media account and in an online gallery.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Boulder’s Open Space & Mountain Parks representatives will host a live educational performance. Additionally, photos of the tulips can be seen on social media.

Takata-Smith said the activities will remain online throughout the year. She encouraged people to participate in the tradition in a new way.

“This is just such a beautiful time to be in downtown Boulder with those amazing tulips,” Takata-Smith said. “We are sad not many will see them in person, but wanted to bring the experience to everybody. We wanted to provide activities where they can be fun and silly and enjoy themselves at home.”