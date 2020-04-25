CU Boulder looks toward fall semester

University of Colorado Boulder leaders this week began planning a phased return to campus for students, faculty and staff in the fall, including measures to promote social distancing and prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

In an announcement Friday, Chancellor Phil DiStefano said the planning process includes balancing safety, access to a quality education and the university’s mission.

“To address the many challenges of the pandemic, our plans will focus on the broad needs of our students, faculty and staff — including our most vulnerable populations — empowering individuals to choose from a flexible range of in-person, hybrid and remote opportunities that can meet each person’s unique and changing needs during the fall,” DiStefano wrote in a letter to campus.

Those plans would mean the fall semester will be slightly closer to normal than the university’s initial response to COVID-19. Like thousands of institutions across the country, CU Boulder in March moved to online-only, remote learning for all students in a matter of days, canceled all on-campus events, asked students to move out of residence halls and restricted access to on-campus buildings.

Fall courses will include more remote learning options, hybrid in-person/online courses, flexible course delivery and the possibility of condensed terms, DiStefano said.

Plans for next semester will also address how to modify lab and studio work so students and faculty can return to them safely, as well as a “phased return to research, scholarship and creative work, and flexible campus life and co-curricular experiences for new and returning undergraduate and graduate students,” DiStefano wrote.

Any plans to return to in-person campus operations will be informed by science and data and will be aligned with public health guidance, DiStefano said, and will include COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The planning team is led by Ann Schmiesing, executive vice provost for academic resource management; Dan Jones, associate vice chancellor of integrity, safety and compliance; and Jon Leslie, senior associate vice chancellor of strategic communications. The team began meeting this week and will give a recommendation to DiStefano the week of May 11.

An announcement about plans for the fall semester will be made before June 1, DiStefano said.

Students, faculty and staff can also give input into plans for next semester online at colorado.edu/coronavirus.