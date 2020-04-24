GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Gogo to furlough 600 workers, including 90 in Broomfield

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Chicago-based in-flight broadband connectivity firm with a major business unit headquartered in Broomfield, announced this week that it would furlough more than 600 workers, about 60% percent of its workforce, beginning May 4.

Of those 600, about 90 workers at the Gogo Business Aviation division in Broomfield, home to a total of about 300 employees, will be furloughed.

“The time and duration of those furloughs will vary based on workload in individual departments,” according to a Gogo news release.

Those who aren’t put on unpaid leave, with certain exceptions, will receive pay reductions of as much as 30%. About 140 employees in Broomfield will face salary reductions.

As of Friday morning, the company had not filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Gogo’s revenue model is dependent on air travel. With the COVID-19 outbreak grounding most flights, the company is predicting as much as a 60% to 70% loss in sales in April.

Other cost-cutting measures Gogo could employ include “renegotiating terms with suppliers, delaying aircraft equipment installations, deferring purchases of capital equipment, reducing marketing and travel expenses and eliminating non-essential (expenditures),” the release stated.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our first and most important priority, but the long-term health of our business is also a critical focus area,” Gogo CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement. “In March, we announced 16 levers that we can employ to dramatically lower our costs in order to ensure our long-term viability, and we believe we are implementing the appropriate measures to accomplish that goal.”

