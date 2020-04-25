Longmont pauses plans to reopen several city buildings

Longmont has paused preparations to potentially reopen several city buildings to public access as soon as next weekend.

City officials said in a Friday afternoon news release that its change of plans stemmed from Boulder County Public Health’s Friday morning announcement it was extending a countywide “stay-at-home” order through May 8, rather than letting it expire on Sunday.

On Thursday evening, Longmont briefly posted a news release on the city’s website announcing it would be reopening four municipal buildings as of May 4. However, the city removed that from its website Thursday night, pending Longmont staff’s evaluation of what they learned would be a forthcoming Boulder County Public Health stay-at-home extension order on Friday.

Gov. Jared Polis had earlier directed a transition from the state’s stay-at-home order to a “safer-at-home” state policy, effective Monday. But local governments can be stricter in their coronavirus restrictions than what the state has ordered.

Longmont’s staff said in a Friday afternoon news release that based on Polis’ statement “that county health officials may enact more protective standards than those contained in the Stay at Home and Safer at Home orders, and Boulder County’s subsequent extension of the Stay at Home order to May 8, the City of Longmont’s facilities will remain closed pending additional guidance from Boulder County Public Health.”

In the meantime, all Longmont municipal buildings and facilities that are now closed to public access will remain closed “until further notice,” city staff said in the revised news release issued Friday afternoon.

Sunday was to have been the last day of Longmont’s coronavirus-pandemic municipal buildings and facilities closings. The city originally began keeping the public out on March 13, later expanded to include additional facilities, and has extended the timeframe several times since.

Longmont is continuing its cancellations of all city-organized programs; community events and community meetings; all of the city’s community programs; all events and meetings organized by non-city entities that were to be held at city facilities, and all community rentals of city facilities, athletic fields and park shelters for public and private events, at least through May 31.

As far as reopening any buildings and other city facilities after May 8, Longmont said Friday that any closings “will be lifted in accordance with updated requirements from the State and/or County Public Health departments as they are announced. City staff are closely following these updates and are planning for a variety of scenarios to open services when all requirements are met.”

City Manager Harold Dominguez and Assistant City Manager Sandra Seader said in a Friday afternoon conference call interview with the Times-Call that the original news release about the pending re-openings of the four facilities was published before Longmont learned, as Dominguez put it, “something potentially was going to happen” from the county health department.

Longmont administration decided Thursday night “we’ve got to pull” the reopenings news release because the city staff at that point was unsure what the health department was going to announce on Friday, Dominguez said.

He and Seader said he now will be trying to get some idea about how firm Boulder County Public Health’s May 8 date is before proceeding with setting a new date for the four buildings’ re-openings.

Longmont will continue to take the health department’s “lead on these issues,” Seader said.

Longmont did reopen its three city-owned golf courses to golfing on Thursday, following the state’s and county’s health departments’ guidance on restrictions and conditions officials said are intended to protect golfers and course staffers from the risks of being infected or infecting others.

“We heard from several golfers on the course on Thursday that the whole experience went quite smoothly and golfers were able to easily maintain physical distance with the guidelines in place,” city spokesman Rigo Leal said in a Friday email.

“The courses were well monitored by marshals keeping walkers and bikers safe, and … the entry checkpoint was effective in monitoring who had reserved and paid for tee times in advance. We look forward to a safe and healthy outdoor season,” Leal reported.

Boulder County announced Thursday most of its buildings and facilities would remain closed to the public until June 1. That includes county offices in its St. Vrain Community Hub at 515 Coffman St. in downtown Longmont, buildings at the Boulder County Fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road, and the County Parks and Open Space Department’s headquarters at 5201 St. Vrain Road west of Longmont.