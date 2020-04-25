Longmont public safety chief joins agencies across the nation in signing letter to promote officers’ safety during pandemic

Like many working the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, police officers don’t have the luxury of working from the safety of their home.

Out in the field, law enforcement officers deal with situations that bring them into close contact with the public. Through their jobs they risk not only becoming infected, but potentially spreading the illness to their family and loved ones.

Longmont Public Safety Chief Mike Butler joined a call for nationwide safety recommendations to protect law enforcement. Butler is among those who has signed one of two letters addressed to Bryan Barnett , the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan organization advocating for the interest of U.S. communities, and to Chief Steven Casstevens , of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, a Virginia-based nonprofit and professional association for police leaders.

The letter Butler signed was spearheaded by the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a nonprofit centered on criminal justice and drug policy reform. Dated April 21, the letter includes the signatures of 35 retired or current law enforcement members stationed in police departments from California to New York. It was written in support of recommendations outlined in an April 7 letter created by several other criminal justice reform and think tank organizations.

The letters call on the U.S. Conference of Mayors and International Association of Chiefs of Police to support a number of actions they believe could better protect officers during the pandemic, including allowing officers to give verbal warnings and citations as a substitute for arrest, flexing officers in non-essential departments to aid in emergency services, the ability to take sick leave, access to personal protective equipment and accurate reporting of coronavirus cases to police leaders.

“Law enforcement officers are especially susceptible to contracting the virus because we must put the safety of others before our own,” LEAP’s letter reads. “Officers have already lost their lives to the virus, and more tragic deaths will follow before we have the situation under control.”

Butler, a member of LEAP, said he signed the letter with the intent of advocating for local officers’ safety during an unprecedented time created by the highly infectious respiratory disease. Every day, he said officers come to work not knowing if they will come into contact with someone who could be infected.

“Every officer in Longmont is willing to accept that risk, but we need to do what we can as a community,” Butler said. “I have been a member of LEAP for a few years and when they asked me to sign a letter to the IACP and the National Mayor’s association regarding rethinking what police did and how we did it during this time, I readily agreed given that is exactly what and how we in Longmont public safety changed operationally to ensure the safety of our staff and the residents of our community.”

Butler said police and firefighters have access to personal protective equipment and that they follow public health directives to try and remain 6 feet apart, as well as take precautions in assuming anyone they come into contact with has the virus, as advised by the Boulder County Public Health Department. Still, he said, there are always elements that are out of police officers’ control.

On Sunday, Longmont police responded to an incident on Francis Street near Ervine Avenue. Both suspects, Isaac Rivera-Estrada, 25 and Angelica Maria Yanez, 23, were uncooperative with officers, according to an arrest affidavit. After running from police, officers were able to catch up to them, both suspects were smeared in blood. It is alleged that Rivera-Estrada bit an officer on the arm during the encounter, while Yanez allegedly scratched and kicked an officer. Both Rivera-Estrada and Yanez were arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, public health order violation and numerous other charges.

Butler said there was no connection to this particular situation and his reason for signing the letter.

Butler said some Longmont public safety staff have been sick with COVID-19. He said those who were ill quarantined themselves. Butler did not say how many had contracted it, adding that it is not clear if they got the disease because of their interaction with the community.

Amos Irwin, who manages recruitment and training for LEAP, said as of Friday the nonprofit had not yet received a response from either organization. Irwin said he hopes the letter prompts the agencies to issue recommendations for cities nationwide that are “in line” with those presented in the letter.

Butler said he hoped his signature helped to send a message to prioritize police safety locally and across the nation.

“I believed it was important to encourage and recommend our entire police profession recalibrate and reset operationally to keep our nation’s police officers safe and what we could do to enhance the safety of the residents of all our communities,” Butler said.