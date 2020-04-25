GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Boulder Fire Rescue Make Special Appearance for Kids Birthdays During Coronavirus

  • Jennifer Carey, left, and her three-year-old daughter Harper wave at Boulder Fire Rescue firefighters as they make a special appearance for Harper’s birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boulder. Colorado is currently under a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis and the firefighters wanted kids to still be able to have a birthday celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Harper Carey stands at the end of her home to say hello to Boulder Fire Rescue firefighters as they make a special appearance on her third birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boulder. Colorado is currently under a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis and the firefighters wanted kids to still be able to have a birthday celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Melissa Bamberger takes a selfie with her two-year-old son Jace in front of Boulder Fire Rescue firefighters as they made a special appearance for his birthday during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boulder. Colorado is currently under a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis and the firefighters wanted kids to still be able to have a birthday celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Fire Rescue firefighter Captain Travis Richen talks Harper Carey, 3, for her third birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boulder. The fire deparment has been making special appearances for kids birthday during the coronavirus pandemic. Colorado is currently under a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis and the firefighters wanted kids to still be able to have a birthday celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Fire Rescue Captian Travis Richen gives some firefighter stickers to Haper Carey for her third birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boulder. The fire department has been making special appearances for kids birthday parties during the coronavirus pandemic. Colorado is currently under a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis and the firefighters wanted kids to still be able to have a birthday celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Michael Bamberger, left, his wife Melissa and their two-year-old son Jace say hello to Boulder Fire Rescue firefighters as they make a special appearance for his birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boulder. Colorado is currently under a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis and the firefighters wanted kids to still be able to have a birthday celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Fire Rescue firefighters make a special appearance for Harper Carey’s third birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boulder. Colorado is currently under a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis and the firefighters wanted kids to still be able to have a birthday celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
