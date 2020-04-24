Showers possible with a high of 53 today in Boulder

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder should see highs in the 50s today and some showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 39, with a 60% chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 60 and an overnight low of 41, with a 20% chance of rain.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 46. There is a 20% chance of rain.

Next week should bring highs in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

