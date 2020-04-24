Central Boulder Walgreens store website erroneously said it was closed Friday morning

An information technology issue that caused alerts of a closure to appear on a website and phones for a Walgreens in Boulder at 28th Street and Valmont Road was resolved Friday, a staffer who answered the phone and declined to provide an identity said.

The store temporarily closed Wednesday morning, the staffer said, but alerts of the closure remained in place through Friday, when it was truly running normal hours since Thursday morning.

When viewed at 12:45 p.m. Friday, the store’s website said it was open.

A reason for the closure was not clear, and staff at another Boulder Walgreens store that remained open were unaware of the cause.

A voicemail left for a Walgreens media relations staffer was not immediately returned.