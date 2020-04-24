GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Central Boulder Walgreens store website…

News
Boulder Area news

Central Boulder Walgreens store website erroneously said it was closed Friday morning

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An information technology issue that caused alerts of a closure to appear on a website and phones for a Walgreens in Boulder at 28th Street and Valmont Road was resolved Friday, a staffer who answered the phone and declined to provide an identity said.

The store temporarily closed Wednesday morning, the staffer said, but alerts of the closure remained in place through Friday, when it was truly running normal hours since Thursday morning.

When viewed at 12:45 p.m. Friday, the store’s website said it was open.

A reason for the closure was not clear, and staff at another Boulder Walgreens store that remained open were unaware of the cause.

A voicemail left for a Walgreens media relations staffer was not immediately returned.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
