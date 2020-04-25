Bike, repair shops open but feeling the pain of coronavirus pandemic

Gyms are closed and group fitness is a memory right now even as the state moves from a stay-at-home order to a “safer at home” strategy in response to the coronavirus. However, health officials for the better part of two months have been advising that exercise is key to both physical and mental health as people adjust to the new normal, so what is a fitness-minded person to do?

Pedaling is one option, and local bike shops are open and ready to help folks get moving. But just as their counterparts at gyms and fitness studios are struggling right now, bicycle retailers say they, too, have seen their share of bumps in the road to the other side of the COVID-19 crisis.

The statewide shelter-in-place mandate categorized bike and bicycle repair shops as critical services. Since then, bike repair and online ordering has been a bright light, said Lester Binegar, general manager of University Bicycles Ltd. in Boulder.

Retail and rentals, however, are down with an overall decrease of 30%. Repairs and bike sales are steady with a slight uptick. Last month, University Bicycles sold 250 bikes, which is average.

“Bicycle sales are flat, which is a very good thing because we sell a lot of bikes. So just having our main source of revenue, which is bike sales, be somewhat steady has been super helpful,” Binegar said.

Children’s, hybrid and recreational bikes are selling well, Binegar said. Curbside assistance is available for repair drop-offs and pickups.

University Bicycles is hanging in, but not without cuts. Around half of its 47-employee-staff was laid off. Keeping morale high and conducting the same level of sales and repairs with a smaller crew is one of the greatest adversities the shop faces, Binegar said.

Pete Schones, owner of Acme Bicycles Inc. in Longmont, said, “We have a fair amount of people asking us how we’re doing and how things are going, and quite honestly, I would say our business is as we would expect based on the time of year and the weather. I’m not convinced that the pandemic has really changed our business or our flow of traffic.”

Coming from a family of cyclists and bike repair professionals, Schones focuses on serving families at the shop. Most of the inventory is entry-level, town and children’s bicycles.

While bikes are selling at shops that cater to entry-level prices, higher-end retailers are struggling to hit normal numbers.

Vecchio’s Bicicletteria, or Vecchio’s LLC, on Boulder’s Pearl Street, features models from brands such as Steamboat Springs’ Moots Cycles. The company also focuses on bicycle fitting, which owner James Potter describes as customizing a bike to its rider like a tailor alters a suit. Since social distancing is not possible with the fitting service, that has been suspended.

With low bike sales and the loss of the customization service, sales are down by a third of what Vecchio’s made this time last year, Potter said.

“We’re back to just doing repair work, and there’s a fair amount of repair work, but it doesn’t make up the lost revenue of those sales,” Potter said.

Throughout the winter months, Potter and one part-time employee run the shop. Normally, one or two full-time temporary workers are hired for the warmer seasons but with low revenue, Potter hit the brakes on hiring.

He has to wear several hats, jumping between phone calls and repairs alone most days.

Longmont Bicycle Co. & Coffee Bar, a bike store with a coffee shop inside, was approved for a Payroll Protection Program loan, allowing two laid-off employees to return to work.Paycheck Protection is part of the loan programs rolled out through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. The PPP program is administered through U.S. Small Business Administration-approved banks and lenders. It provides forgivable loans if businesses use the funds for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities payments over the eight weeks after getting the loan. Employers must retain their full-time staff at normal rates and have until June 30 to rehire any workers previously laid off.

Longmont Bicycle Co. & Coffee Bar is averaging normal repairs for this time of year. However, the full-service coffee shop is closed. Owner Chris Salt did not define the revenue loss from the coffee shop, but said it resulted in a hard hit to the business.

Salt added that while repairs are steady, the clientele changed from more-avid riders to individuals who haven’t cycled for some time.

“So we’re finding a lot of folks that are pulling in bikes from their garages for the first time in a long time, and bringing them in for service work,”said Longmont Bicycle Co. & Coffee Bar co-owner Chris Salt. “So the silver lining is we’re seeing people that have not been on their bikes in a long time getting out rediscovering cycling.”